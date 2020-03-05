Congress MP Arrested in Telangana over 'illegal' Use of Drone

Hyderabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Congress MP from Telangana A. Revanth Reddy was arrested here on Thursday in connection with 'illegal' use of a drone to take pictures of a building here, which he has alleged belonged to a state minister and being built in violation of rules.

Police said the Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri was arrested in connection with a case registered for various offences under the Indian Penal Code including disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and under the Aircraft Act.

A police release alleged the MP refused to cooperate despite being confronted with "evidence" of his involvement in the offence.

He was later produced before a court and remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

Six other people, including a drone operator, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case and remanded to judicial custody by the court, the release said.

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders condemned the arrest of Revanth Reddy, saying the action had been taken for questioning ruling TRS leaders.

Addressing mediapersons here earlier this week, Revanth Reddy had displayed some pictures of the building, claiming that it was a farmhouse being built in violation of rules by the minister, a charge denied by the TRS.

The Lok Sabha Speaker was informed about the arrest of the MP, they added.

