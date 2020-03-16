Congress Sends BK Hariprasad, Rajni Patil as AICC Observers to Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Congress has sent party leaders BK Hariprasad and Rajni Patil as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers to Ahmedabad to talk to its MLAs in the city.They will reach Ahmedabad on Monday.Four Congress MLAs tendered their resignation to the Gujarat Assembly Speaker on Sunday.Speaker Rajendra Trivedi has accepted the resignation of the four Congress legislators. These MLAs tendered their resignation to the Speaker on Sunday ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha election on March 26.Several Gujarat Congress MLAs reached Jaipur on Saturday ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, which has become interesting after BJP fielded three candidates including former Deputy Chief Minister Narhari Amin as its candidate.After MLAs reached Jaipur, Himmatsinh Patel, an MLA, had said that they had come to the Pink City as part of the party's strategy. "Everything is alright. Every party has some strategies. It is a part of that," he had said.Voting for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha will take place on March 26. (ANI)

