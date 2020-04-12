Consignment of Hydroxychloroquine from India Arrives at Newark Airport in US

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [US], April 12 (ANI): A consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived at the Newark airport on Saturday (local time), according to India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu."Supporting our partners in the fight against #Covid19. Consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived at Newark airport today," he said in a tweet.Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump had thanked India for its decision to export the anti-malarial drug which is deemed useful in dealing with coronavirus. "Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you PM Modi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" the US President had tweeted.The number of people who have died in the United States from COVID-19 related complications has surpassed 20,000, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.The COVID-19 toll in the US has now grown to 519,453 cumulative cases, including 20,071 fatalities, the university was cited as saying by Sputnik. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)