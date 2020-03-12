Corona Positive Cases in Rajasthan Stay Put at Two: Health Secy

Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) The total number of coronavirus positive cases stayed put at two in the state, said Rajasthan health authorities, pegging the total number of suspected COVID-19-hit patients, kept in isolation in hospitals, at 25.

An Italian couple and a man, who had recently returned from Dubai had been found Corona-positive, but the Italian man's wife, who was initially tested positive, had later turned negative following treatment, said Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Rohit Kumar Singh.

The 25 isolated patients include the Italian couple and the Indian, who had returned from Dubai, he added.

Out of the remaining 22 isolated patients, 19 have been found negative while the results of three are awaited, he said, adding 15 patients have been kept in isolation in three hospitals of Jaipur, four in Kota, three in Jhunjhunu, two in Udaipur and one in Bharatpur.

Besides those kept in isolation at various hospitals, 576 persons in the state have also been asked to stay in isolation at their homes, he said, adding that the state Health Department personnel have screened over 3.08 lakh people tioll date, out of which the samples of 357 were collected.

Of them, whose samples were tested, including the 25 kept in isolation, three -- Italian couple and a state native -- were found positive, 351 negative, while the results of three samples are awaited.

Meanwhile, a doctor who was on duty in coronavirus control room has been suspended for dereliction in duty.

“Dr Sanju Meena has been suspended for dereliction in duty,” he said.

On the other hand, the state government issued Rajasthan Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 regulations, 2020 and asked all the chief medical and health officers to follow the regulations.

The regulations are related with the arrangements for handling the situation related with the coronavirus.

