Coronavirus: 8 More Containment Zones in Delhi, Total 76 Now

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The total number of containment zones in Delhi has increased to 76 after eight new areas were included in the list on Saturday.Some of these areas include Khazirabad in New Friends Colony, Israel Camp in Rang Puri Pahari and Oberoi Apartments in Central Delhi.Containment zones are areas where Covid-19 are detected. The containment operation includes sealing of the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified.To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any Covid-19 case for 28 consecutive days. Here is the complete list of 76 containment zones of Delhi.1. In South Delhi -- Entire effected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi2. Entire effected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L I Sangam Vihar, New Delhi3. Affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extention, New Delhi4. South Shop No. J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi5. Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi6. South Boundary Start from B-4/2(8) and cover the whole locality till backside of humayupur lane includes, Ashiana complex & B4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi7. South H. No. 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi, from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi8. South Entire effected area around H. No. 859/20, L-11, SangamVihar, New Delhi9. South FI.No. 153/B, 4. Floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi10. In South West -- Shahajahanabad society, plot no I, Sector 11, Dwarka11. Dinpur Village12. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Benagli Colony, Mahavir Enclave, New Delhi13. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No. -11914. In South East Delhi -- Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Bashi15. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas16. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar ( Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone17. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension , Part-II, Delhi18. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension , Part-II, New Delhi19. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, MadanpurKhadar, Extension, Delhi20. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi21. South-East H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi22. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi23. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash, Delhi24. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi25. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, SheraMohalla, Garhi. East of Kailash, Delhi26. Gali No 1, 2 & 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No. 112B, Gali No.2, New Delhi27. Entire Gali starting from H.No. G-54 to F-107 & Entire Gali starting from H.No. CN-854 to H.No. 137, ChhuriyaMohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi28. Gali No. 6, A Block, Abul Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi29. Gali No. 26 and 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092 and Gali No. 27 and 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083 , Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi30. (Whole Gali H. No. 48 to Chaupal), A Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi31. In North Delhi -- B Block Jhangirpuri.32. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri33. 1100 WaliGali (H. No. 1181-1200), 1200 WaliGali (H. No. 1238-1268),_1300 WaliGali (H. No. 1306-1331), H-3 Block. Jhangirpuri, Delhi34. G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi35. H.No.716 to 785, H. No. 786 to 860, H. No. 861 to 950 K-Block, JhangirPuri, Delhi36. In East Delhi -- H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi37. Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi38. East 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi39. Gali No 9, PandavNagar, Delhi 11009240. VarDhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase 1, Extension, Delhi41. MayurdhwajAppartments , T P Extension. Patpargarng, Delhi42. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anarwali Masjid Chowk), KishanKunj Extension, Delhi43. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 KrishanKunj Extension Delhi44. Gali No. 5. A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 11009245. In Shahdara -- E-Pocket, GTB Enclave, Delhi46. J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden, G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri47. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony48. Pratapkhand ,Jhilmil Colony49. Gali no 3,4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shahdara50. In New Delhi --- Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh51. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi52. Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi and its adjoining area of Buffer Zone Delhi53. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi and its adjoining area of Buffer Zone54. In Central Delhi -- Sadar Bazaar, Central District55. Central ChandniMahal, Central District56. Nabi Karim, Central District57. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 11008458. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi59. Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi60. Oberoi Apartments61. In West Delhi -- In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar New Delhi 11001562. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi 11006363. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar , New Delhi64. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden , New Delhi65. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar , Delhi 11006366. In and around area of A-280. J.J. Colony, Madipur, Delhi 11006367. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 11000868. In and around area of C-I05, Hari Nagar, New Delhi69. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar, New Delhi70. In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No. 2, Nangloi, Delhi71. In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi72. In and around area of G-1. 2' Floor. Mansarover Garden, Delhi73. In North-East Delhi --H.No,-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi74. E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali No.-8, Shastri Park, Delhi75. T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi76. A-97, 98 & 99 Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, DelhiAs many as 1,767 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi so far, out of which 67 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.Seventy-three people have been discharged or migrated out. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)