Coronavirus: British National Quarantined at Goa Hospital

Panaji, Mar 5 (PTI) A British national was quarantined for suspected coronavirus infection in Goa on Thursday, a senior official said.

It took the number of suspected coronavirus patients in the isolation ward of the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to three, said hospital's dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar.

"Shortly, we shall arrange separate screening facility at OPD registration itself to check persons at risk or suspected to have any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms," he said.

The intention was to avoid transfer of infection to other patients, he added.

To date, six suspected coronavirus patients were quarantined at ward 113 of the state-run GMCH. "Four of them tested negative and were discharged. Reports of other two are awaited," Dr Bandekar said.

"Many others without symptoms are placed under home quarantine and all are reported healthy so far," he added.

"Round-the-clock dedicated specialist services under Department of Internal Medicine are available in the ward for suspected patients, he added.

"We have taken utmost precautions to provide full personal protection measures to safeguard all our doctors, nurses and healthcare staff, Bandekar said.

Two ventilators are available in the ward and more are being procured, he added.

