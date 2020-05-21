Coronavirus: Human Reaction for the Players to Be Nervous, Says James Anderson

Atlanta [USA], May 21 (ANI): England pacer James Anderson has said that it's a normal human reaction if the players are worried about once again resuming cricket.All cricketing action across the globe has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, England is looking to play Test series against West Indies and Pakistan in July-August this year."It's just a human reaction to be nervous about this situation. We've got players in our team who have pregnant wives and the worry there is if they bring something back," CNN quoted Anderson as saying."So I think what the ECB is doing is trying to make sure we really, really tick every box that we can to make sure the safety of the players and staff is paramount and make sure everything is in the right place so if and when we do join back up as a team before we start playing, we are as safe as we can be," he added.Earlier, the England and Cricket Wales Board (ECB) allowed its players to resume training this week as the country plans for a return of international cricket.With this, England became the first nation to commence training for its players after being hit by the coronavirus.The board said by utilising venues across the country for individual sessions, it will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures adherence to safety protocols and social distancing measures for players and staff as set out by the government.Currently, all the cricketing action across the world has come to a standstill due to the pandemic.If England and West Indies indeed go ahead with the Test series, then it can be a first international cricket series since March this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)