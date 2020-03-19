Coronavirus Scare: Premier League Postponed Until at Least April 30

London [UK], Mar 19 (ANI): The Premier League on Thursday confirmed the postponement of its 2019-2020 season until at least April 30 in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus. "The FA, Premier League, EFL and women's professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19. We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so," Premier League said in a statement."...Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April," the statement added.Earlier on March 13, Premier League postponed all the fixtures till April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak."Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time," Premier League had said in a statement. (ANI)

