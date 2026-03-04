East Bengal FC and FC Goa are set to face off in a high-stakes Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on 5 March 2026. The fixture carries significant weight for the top-four ambitions of both clubs; the visitors currently sit in third place with seven points, while the Red and Gold Brigade trail closely in fifth with six points. With only a one-point margin separating the two sides, the winner of this mid-week clash could potentially leapfrog into the upper echelons of the table. India vs Vietnam, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Free Live Streaming Online.

Where To Watch SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Why Al-Wasl vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match is Postponed?. SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Team News The primary focus for the home side will be striker Youssef Ezzejjari, who currently leads the ISL Golden Boot race with four goals. His ability to find space in the box will be tested by a resilient Goan defence that has conceded only once in their last three games. Supporting him is Miguel Figueira, whose creative play in the final third has been a highlight for East Bengal supporters. For FC Goa, Dejan Drazic remains the danger man. With three goals already this campaign, the Serbian forward has been the focal point of the Gaurs' offensive transitions. The battle in the midfield between East Bengal’s Madih Talal and Goa’s Carl McHugh is expected to be a decisive factor in controlling the tempo of the game.

