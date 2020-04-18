COVID-19: AITA Hoping to Launch Domestic Season by July 2020

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): With all sporting activities currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Saturday said that it is hoping to launch the domestic season from July 2020 if the nationwide lockdown is lifted."AITA plans to launch a Domestic circuit to start tentatively in July 2020. These will initially in (July and August) be restricted to State Level tournaments keeping in mind the need for restricting travel. It shall subsequently graduate Into Zonal and National tournaments," said AITA in an official statement.AITA also said that the showpiece event will be aimed at benefiting tennis players across the country since the pandemic has adversely affected their livelihood.The apex body is in the process of setting up a 'sizeable fund' to create a domestic circuit"The AITA is also approaching the Government of India, Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs to allow it to utilise the unutlllsed portion of Its ACTC Budget 2019-2020 which was earmarked for Tournaments and Foreign Exposure up to September 2020," the statement added. (ANI)

