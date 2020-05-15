COVID-19 Death Toll in Delhi Rises to 123; 425 Fresh Cases Take Tally to 8895

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 123, even as the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the national capital rose to 8,895 on Friday, authorities said.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 472 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike.

In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the Delhi health department said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 123.

The cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be as COVID-19, as per reports of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals, it said.

On Thursday, the the total number of cases stood at 8,470, including 115 deaths.

With 425 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has mounted to 8,895.

Of the total number of deceased patients, 62 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 50 per cent of the fatalities here.

Thirty-five of them were aged between 50-59 years and 26 were less than 50 years, the bulletin said.

Facing criticism for “under reporting” COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government on Sunday had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

As many as 3,518 patients have recovered so far, while there are 5,254 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

A total of 1,25,189 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

The total number of coronavirus positive patients under home isolation stands at 1643, it said.

Out of the total 8,895 cases recorded so far, at least 1,719 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, the heath department said, adding that 154 of them are in ICU and 26 on ventilators.

The number of containment zones in Delhi has been reduced to 78.

An order has been issued with instructions for facility owners providing quarantine and isolation to those returning from abroad, in pursuance of additional guidelines for quarantine of such people or those who came in contact with them, the bulletin said.

It said a state nodal officer has been appointed to coordinate with railway authorities and district administrations to operationalise COVID Care Centers in train coaches in Delhi.

An order has also been issued regarding use of Facility App to streamline flow of data on all COVID-19 positive patients throughout all the categories of COVID-19 institutions such as COVID Hospitals, COVID Health Centres and COVID Care Centres, it added.

