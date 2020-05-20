COVID-19: Industries in Eastern Ahmedabad to Resume Operations

Ahmedabad, May 20 (PTI) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said industrial units in the eastern part of the city, except those located in COVID-19 containment zones, will be allowed to resume operations.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the AMC said it was decided to allow industrial units in eastern Ahmedabad, barring those in containment zones, to resume operations like the ones in the western part of the city.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had on Monday announced that no shops, except those selling essential items, were permitted remain to open in the eastern part of Ahmedabad, which has 10 out of 11 containment zones in the city.

Industrial units will be allowed to operate in both eastern and western parts of the city provided they follow standard operating procedure issued by the state's industries department, the civic body stated in a release.

