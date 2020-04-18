COVID-19: NDMC Imposes Fine for Spitting, Urinating in Public Spaces

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday announced that spitting or urinating in public places shall be punishable with fine. Persons responsible for any violation of the directive shall be punished with a fine of Rs 1,000. "There should be a strict ban on the sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco, etc and spitting should be strictly prohibited," the NDMC said.This Home Ministry has said in its guidelines that spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with a fine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)