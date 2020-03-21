COVID-19: Punjab Police Urge People to Stay at Home

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Saturday urged the people to follow the instructions to avoid the spread of coronavirus and asked them to stay at their respective homes.Punjab Police took to Twitter and shared a video explaining the measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus."A message from the entire Punjab Police to all. We urge all to follow the instructions. Wash your hands frequently, Stay at home and maintain Social Distance to Stay Safe. Request you all to share this video across to increase awareness amongst everyone," read the caption in a tweet. (ANI)

