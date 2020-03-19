Cricket Fraternity Urges People to Observe 'Janta Curfew' on March 22

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Thursday urged people to observe "Janta curfew", an initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to contain coronavirus. Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to write: "Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care @PMOIndia #JantaCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona."Modi had appealed to citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak."I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," Modi said in his address to the nation.India coach Ravi Shastri also asked people to observe Janta Curfew."Let's join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia," Ravi Shastri tweeted.On the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin wrote: "Believe it or not, a country like ours with a billion people needed to hear what our pm @narendramodi ji just said, not all of them are privileged enough to have access to information. #jantacurfew #CoronavirusOutbreakindia."India batsman KL Rahul also expresses his concern over the spread of COVID-19 and hailed the efforts being put in by the medical professionals in the country."These are testing times for all and I salute the work being done by our doctors, nurses and medical staff across the country. I urge everyone as responsible citizens to follow the measures put in place by the government. Be safe and alert. #IndiaFightsCorona," KL Rahul. (ANI)

