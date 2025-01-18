Dame Joan Plowright, Golden Globe and Tony Award-Winning British Actress, Dies at 95

Joan Plowright, the acclaimed UK star of stage and screen who was married to Laurence Olivier for 28 years, has died aged 95, her family announced, reported Deadline. Paul Danan, Former ‘Hollyoaks’ and ‘Celebrity Love Island’ Star, Dies at 46.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, inform you that she passed away peacefully on 16 January 2025 surrounded by her family at Denville Hall at the glorious age of 95. Her brilliant career will be remembered by many, her wonderful being always cherished by her children Richard, Tamsin and Julie-Kate, their families and Joan's many friends. We are deeply grateful for all those who helped care for her in her last years," said a statement from Plowright's family, according to Deadline.

Legendary British Actress Joan Plowright No More

Theatres across London’s West End will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Tuesday 21 January in remembrance of renowned British stage and screen actress Dame Joan Plowright, widow of Laurence Olivier, who died earlier this week at the age of 95. pic.twitter.com/ztTtdJZuIC — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) January 17, 2025

Born in 1929 in Lincolnshire, she made her stage debut in 1954 and subsequently co-starred with Sir Laurence Olivier in the original London production of John Osborne's The Entertainer before appearing in the film version of that production. Plowright was an icon of the stage and screen. She appeared in the likes of Enchanted April, The Scarlett Letter and the Broadway version of A Taste Of Honey. She also won a Tony Award for the latter.

She appeared in more plays throughout the 1970s and 80s and moved more to the screen in the 1990s. In 1992, she appeared in Mike Newell's Enchanted April as Mrs Fisher, securing an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe for her performance. Other major performances included The Scarlet Letter, 101 Dalmatians and Tea with Mussolini. ‘Alf’ Star Benji Gregory Passes Away at 46: Actor Found Dead in His Car; Cause of Death Under Investigation.

On TV she appeared in HBO's Stalin, for which she also won a Golden Globe in the same year as Enchanted April, reported Deadline. Plowright was married to Olivier from 1961 to his death in 1989. She worked closely with the UK icon at the National Theatre, which he set up. She was made a Dame in the 2004 New Year Honour's list.