Paul Danan, former Hollyoaks star, died at 46. Independent Creative Management confirmed his death news on Janaury 16. Born in 1978, Danan became a household name at a very young age, playing Sol Patrick, a troubled yet loveable rogue. He left the show in 2001. Danan also starred in The Queen’s Nose and gained further recognition on Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother. Known for his vibrant personality and memorable performances, Danan was a beloved figure in British entertainment, and tributes have been pouring in following the news of his passing. ‘Alf’ Star Benji Gregory Passes Away at 46: Actor Found Dead in His Car; Cause of Death Under Investigation.

Paul Danan No More

Remembering actor Paul Danan who has passed away aged 46 🕊️🤍 pic.twitter.com/KDEp5kGl7W — CelebMix (@CelebMix) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)