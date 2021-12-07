Munawar Faruqui had shared a post on November 28 citing how he’s been facing trouble since a long time after his Bengaluru show was cancelled at the last time. He shared the lengthy post captioning it as ‘Nafrat jeet hai, Artist haar gaya. Im done! Goodbye! INJUSTICE’. The popular stand-up comedian was reportedly one of the performers for the three-day Gurgaon Comedy Festival that was supposed to be held from December 17 to 19 at Aria Mall. However, the show organisers had to drop him from the fest considering the safety of the artists and the audience. Comedian Munawar Faruqui Says ‘This Is The End’ After His Charity Show For Late Puneeth Rajkumar’s Foundation In Bengaluru Gets Cancelled Under Threats (View Statement).

Mubin Tisekar, co-founder of The Entertainment Factory, revealed to The Indian Express that they had started to receive backlash after the poster of the upcoming show was put up in which Munawar Faruqui’s performance was also mentioned. He told the daily, “We did not want to hurt anyone’s sentiments or put the public in danger… so we removed him from the panel. The decision was taken yesterday and we made changes on the poster and ticketing platform. For us, safety of artists and public is a priority… audience is everything.”

BJP Haryana unit’s IT department head Arun Yadav had lodged a complaint against Munawar Faruqui citing that the stand-up comedian insults the Hindu deities during his shows and hence he mustn’t be permitted to perform at the Gurgaon Comedy Festival. He was quoted as saying, “I had tweeted on December 4 first, saying that his shows shall not be allowed in Gurgaon or elsewhere. I filed a complaint with ACP Sohna today.”

Aman Yadav, ACP, Sadar, confirmed to the daily about the complaint being filed against Munawar Faruqui. He was quoted as saying, “A complaint has been received against Faruqui, raising objection to his participation in a festival to be held in Gurgaon and regarding content of some of his videos online.” We wonder what fans of Munawar Faruqui have to say about him being dropped from the upcoming Gurgaon Comedy Festival.

