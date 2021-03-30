As many as 18 crew members of Madhuri Dixit Nene-judged popular dance reality show Dance Deewane have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a film industry worker's union said on Tuesday. A spokesperson of Colors channel confirmed that a few members on the third season of Dance Deewane had contracted the virus without disclosing the actual number. Dance Deewane 3: Dharmesh Yelande Is Thrilled to Be a Part of Madhuri Dixit Nene Led Judge Panel.

According to Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), 18 members of the show's crew tested positive before the start of the shoot this week. "They have a provision of undergoing COVID-19 test every week before starting the shoot. If someone tests positive, then they are home quarantined and another member replaces them. If the result is negative, only then the shooting starts. "Two days ago, 18 unit members tested positive for COVID-19. Dance Deewane 2 Winner Vishal Sonkar Reveals That His Dream Is to Choreograph Madhuri Dixit.

They were asked to undergo home quarantine and were replaced with others after which the shoot was completed," Dubey told PTI. He further said that Dixit and the other judges of the show are "fine". "Madhuri and other judges are all fine. The crew members who have tested positive for COVID-19 include set workers, lightmen, camera attendants, assistant directors, assistant art directors, few contestants too, among others,” Dubey said.

He added that the show has another shoot planned for April 5, which will go-ahead as per the schedule. The third season of the show, which features Dixit as a judge along with choreographers Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, started airing on Colors from February 27. On Monday, Mumbai reported 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking the tally to 4,04,614 and the toll to 11,665.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)