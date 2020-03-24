David Warner Uses Tennis Ball to Better His Catching Skills

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Australian opening batsman David Warner was on Tuesday seen trying to perfect his catching skills by using a tennis ball as the whole world has been sent in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.The left-handed batsman posted a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen playing using a tennis racquet to push the ball at one end.While playing lawn tennis, Warner used the time to perfect his catching skills as well."Just trying to keep up the skills with some one-hand catching. Remember soft hands," Warner captioned the post on Instagram.The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain was accompanied by his daughter in the video.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia's three-match ODI series against New Zealand was postponed earlier this month.The decision was taken after the first ODI, which was won by the hosts Australia.Cricket Australia had also decided to suspend all forms of cricket in the country and they even asked their staff to work from home.The Australian players were all set to participate in the 13th edition of the IPL, but the tournament has been postponed until April 15 due to coronavirus pandemic.World Health Organisation had declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

