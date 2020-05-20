Death Toll in Ahmedabad Crosses 600-mark; 271 New Cases Found

Ahmedabad, May 20 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad rose to 602 on Wednesday with 26 more patients succumbing in hospitals here, while the tally of cases increased to 9,216 with the addition of 271 new infections, the state health department said.

Ahmedabad also reported recovery of 107 coronavirus patients, taking the number of such people to3,130.

There are 5,484 active cases in the district, the health department said.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday announced that industrial units will be allowed to operate in both the eastern and western parts of the city except those located in containment zones.

Areas on the western part of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad outside of containment zone have been a number of lockdown relaxations.

In the eastern part, no such relaxations have been provided.

