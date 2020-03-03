Death Toll Now at 6 in Washington from Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Mar 03 (ANI): Six people have died in Washington state from the novel coronavirus, according to health officials. Heather Thomas, a spokesperson with the Snohomish Health District, on Monday (local time) said a person has died from coronavirus in Snohomish County. No additional details were immediately available. The other five people have died in King County, according to Jeffrey Duchin, a public health official with the county.The US reported its first death from coronavirus on Saturday, involving a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions. On Sunday, the Trump administration announced 91 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the country.The country has announced additional travel restrictions affecting Iran, Italy, and South Korea in order to contain coronavirus outbreak.Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world, including India. The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency. (ANI)

