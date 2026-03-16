Mumbai, March 16: White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, President Donald Trump announced on Monday. Despite the diagnosis, Wiles, 68, plans to continue her professional duties at the White House while undergoing treatment, with the President expressing strong confidence in her recovery and continued leadership.

In a statement posted on his social media platform, President Trump praised Wiles as one of his closest and most important advisors, describing her as incredibly strong and deeply committed to her service. He confirmed that Wiles has already assembled a medical team and that her prognosis is excellent, adding that she has chosen to address the challenge immediately rather than delaying her medical care. UFO Files: Donald Trump’s UFO Disclosure May Include Satellite Photos of ‘Non-Human’ Craft.

Susie Wiles First Woman to Serve White Chief of Staff

Wiles is set to maintain a nearly full-time presence at the White House throughout her treatment period. President Trump expressed his satisfaction with this arrangement, noting that her continued presence and commitment to her role speak volumes about her character. Wiles, the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff, has played a pivotal role in the current administration since assuming office in January 2025.

Beyond her administrative duties, Wiles remains a key strategist as the White House prepares for the upcoming midterm elections. Colleagues have indicated that she intends to stay deeply involved in shaping political strategy, with a focus on affordability and bipartisan policy initiatives. Her recent work includes overseeing the implementation of new leadership within federal health agencies to address priorities such as drug price reductions.

Susie Wiles Political Career and Background

A veteran of Republican politics, Wiles has been a central figure in President Trump's political orbit for years. She managed his successful 2024 presidential campaign and was a key strategist during his 2016 victory. Her career spans decades of work in Florida, where she served as a political consultant for high-profile figures, including Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Rick Scott. Donald Trump Confirms Neutralisation of Military Infrastructure on Iran’s Kharg Island, Says US ‘Destroyed Everything, but Oil Pipes’.

Before her current role, Wiles worked as a lobbyist at the influential firm Ballard Partners. A daughter of the late football player and broadcaster Pat Summerall, she has established a reputation as a behind-the-scenes tactician. Her influence within the administration continues to be defined by her approach to empowering the President's agenda while navigating complex national issues.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).