Washington, March 17: Joe Kent, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned from his post on Tuesday, citing his inability to support the ongoing war in Iran. A retired Green Beret and Gold Star husband, Kent served as a principal counterterrorism adviser to Donald Trump. His departure marks the most high-profile resignation since the United States and Israel launched a combined military campaign against Iranian targets on February 28, 2026.

In a resignation letter addressed to President Trump and shared publicly on X, Kent stated that he could “no longer, in good conscience” back the conflict. He asserted that Iran posed “no imminent threat” to the United States and claimed that the decision to enter the war was a result of external pressure. Kent, whose wife, Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, was killed in an ISIS suicide bombing in Syria in 2019, expressed a deep reluctance to see “the next generation” fight in a conflict he described as serving no benefit to the American people. Donald Trump Rules Out Nuclear Attack by Israel in Iran War (Watch Video).

Joe Kent Announces Resignation from Director of the National Counterterrorism Cente Position

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026

Joe Kent Resignation: Allegations of Misinformation and Foreign Pressure

Kent’s resignation letter contained sharp criticisms regarding the origins of the current war, which has entered its third week. He accused high-ranking foreign officials and segments of the American media of deploying a “misinformation campaign” to encourage military action. Kent compared the current situation to the lead-up to the Iraq War, suggesting that the administration was led to believe that a strike on Iran would result in a “swift victory”, a claim he characterised as a deception.

The former director urged the President to reflect on the human and economic costs of the conflict, which has already seen global oil prices surge past INR 8,500 (EUR 94) per barrel. Kent’s exit follows a turbulent tenure. He was confirmed by the Senate in July 2025 by a narrow 52–44 vote following a contentious hearing where critics questioned his qualifications and past political rhetoric.

Current Status of the Iran Conflict

The war, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury” by some military analysts, has seen the U.S. Central Command strike over 7,000 targets across Iran, including missile sites and naval assets on Kharg Island. In response, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime gateway for 20% of the world’s oil supply. On Tuesday, Iranian retaliatory drone and missile strikes were reported across the Gulf, with debris from an intercepted missile killing a civilian in Abu Dhabi and fires breaking out at an oil facility in Fujairah.

Despite the escalating violence, President Trump has maintained that the military campaign is necessary to degrade Tehran’s offensive capabilities. In a recent call with reporters, the President stated that military targets had been “obliterated”, though he acknowledged that he had avoided striking certain civilian and oil infrastructure to prevent a total regional collapse.

NCTC Leadership and Domestic Reaction

As the head of the NCTC, Kent was responsible for integrating and analysing all intelligence possessed by the U.S. government regarding international terrorism. His resignation leaves a critical vacancy in the intelligence community during a period of active high-intensity conflict. Before his appointment, Kent had served as a senior aide to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and had a long career in Army Special Forces and the Central Intelligence Agency. Donald Trump Confirms Neutralisation of Military Infrastructure on Iran’s Kharg Island, Says US ‘Destroyed Everything, but Oil Pipes’.

The resignation has sparked intense debate on Capitol Hill. While some lawmakers have echoed Kent’s concerns about the lack of a clear exit strategy, others in the administration have dismissed his claims as being influenced by personal bias. A spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence stated that the mission to ensure national security would continue without interruption despite the leadership change.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 08:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).