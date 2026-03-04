Mumbai, March 4: Thousands of Facebook users worldwide reported a significant disruption on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, as the social media platform was hit by a major outage. Beginning around 4:15 PM ET (2:45 AM IST), users attempting to access their Facebook accounts on desktop were met with an error message stating: "Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue". The message further added, "We expect this to be resolved shortly".

While many services began returning to normal by early Wednesday, the incident caused significant disruption to both personal accounts and global business tools. Is Facebook Messenger Shutting Down?

Facebook Is Down Worldwide

BREAKING - Facebook is down worldwide: "Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes" — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 3, 2026

Facebook Down, Says X User

Facebook Down pic.twitter.com/cLEAwn84vr — RyukK | Google Ads & High Ticket (@EcomRyuk) March 3, 2026

Facebook User Receives ‘Site Issue’ Message

The Scale of Facebook Outage

The disruption appeared to peak with over 11,500 reports on the monitoring site Downdetector within the first hour. While the outage affected the desktop website most severely, many users also reported significant lag or login failures on the mobile application. The issue was not localized to the United States; reports flooded in from users in the United Kingdom, Brazil, Italy, Pakistan, and India. On rival platforms like X (formerly Twitter), the hashtag #FacebookDown trended as users shared screenshots of the "Account Temporarily Unavailable" message, expressing concerns over potential security breaches before the technical nature of the glitch was confirmed.

Impact on Business and Advertising

Beyond personal social feeds, the outage hit Meta’s commercial ecosystem. The official Meta Status dashboard indicated "High Disruptions" for several critical business services, including:

Facebook Ads Manager: Preventing businesses from managing or launching ad campaigns.

Preventing businesses from managing or launching ad campaigns. Instagram Boost: Disrupting paid promotion tools.

Disrupting paid promotion tools. WhatsApp Business API: Impacting automated customer service and bulk messaging for companies.

For many small and medium-sized enterprises that rely on these tools for daily revenue, the multi-hour disruption represented a tangible commercial hit.

Meta’s Response and Recovery

Meta has not yet released a formal statement detailing the root cause of the "site issue," though similar past incidents have been attributed to faulty configuration changes or server-side updates. By 7:20 PM ET (5:50 AM IST), Downdetector reports had dropped significantly, and most users regained access to their timelines. Meta’s status page later updated several business components to "Resolved", though some users continued to report missing "friends lists" or empty profile pages - a common aftereffect as the platform’s databases resynchronize. RJ Princy Parikh Deletes Viral Video With David Miller from Facebook After Alleged Rape Threats and Body Shaming.

Precautionary Measures for Users

Technical experts advise that during such outages, users should avoid repeatedly attempting to log in or resetting passwords, as this can trigger automated security lockouts. If you are still seeing the error message, clearing your browser cache or switching from Wi-Fi to mobile data may help resolve lingering connection issues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 07:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).