Defence Forces to Express Gratitude Towards COVID-19 Warriors on May 3

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will conduct activities on May 3 as a mark of gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors.The activities would be in honour of COVID-19 warriors including doctors, sanitation workers, media and policemen, who continue to serve the country amid COVID-19 crisis, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday.Addressing a press conference here along with three service chiefs, the CDS said: "On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media, which have been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times."He also informed that the Army will conduct band displays along some of the COVID-19 hospitals in almost every district of the country.The armed forces will also lay wreathe at the police memorial on May 3 in support of our police forces."Our police personnel are doing their job very well. They are deployed in the red zone. They are capable of undertaking actions in red zones as well. No need has been felt for military deployment so far," said General Rawat.The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct one flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat, while the Navy will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3.Adding that the IAF aircraft will also shower flower petals on some COVID-19 hospitals, General Rawat said: "The Navy on its part will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3. Navy warships would also be lit up and their choppers would be used for showering petals on the hospital." (ANI)

