New Delhi, February 2: AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that BJP is resorting to "hooliganism" ahead of the Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that people were being "beaten and thrashed," as several incidents surfaced in videos. Referring to AAP leader Sanjay Singh's allegations, he stated that BJP-backed individuals had assaulted citizens, and when questioned, the Delhi Police purportedly cited "orders from higher authorities" as a reason for their inaction.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has lost his temper, and just before elections, BJP is resorting to hooliganism. People are being beaten and thrashed, with many cases reported and videos circulating. Yesterday, Sanjay Singh revealed that BJP goons assaulted people, and when questioned about it, the Delhi Police claimed they received orders from higher authorities, rendering them powerless to intervene. Delhi Police registering fake cases and arresting victims instead of the perpetrators. I urge Delhi citizens to share their experiences using #AmitShahkiGundagardi and stand against BJP's intimidation tactics," he said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Writes to Election Commission Seeking Action Against ‘Attacks’ on AAP Workers.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that his party workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency are being intimidated and harassed by BJP workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. In his letter, Kejriwal said, "I am writing to express my grave concern over the intimidation and harassment being meted out to our grass-root volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency at the hands of BJP workers and Delhi Police in the run-up to election day."

Kejriwal expressed grave concern over the treatment of AAP's grassroots volunteers, citing instances of unlawful detention, physical abuse, and wrongful booking under various sections. "Yesterday, our senior volunteer Chetan (Resident of Princess Park Part-2) was unlawfully detained and booked under section 126 of BNSS, 2023 at Tilak Marg Police Station, on the baseless and fictitious grounds that he has previous cases registered against him, while there are none. He was brazenly charged with actions that he never committed. He was also subjected to severe physical abuse by the Police officials to the point that he fainted and was subsequently rushed to Lady Harding Hospital. Later on, after a lot of struggle, he was produced before the Return Officer/ SDM concerned and granted bail, in a matter in which he was brazenly framed," the AAP Chief said in his letter. Arvind Kejriwal Condemns ‘Attack’ on AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal, Accuses BJP of Resorting to ‘Violence for Fear of Losing’ Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi Police are targeting AAP volunteers, arbitrarily detaining, questioning, and harassing them. He believes this is a systematic effort to suppress AAP's campaign and discourage volunteers from participating in election-related activities. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two Assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 Assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

