India News | Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Condemns Attack on AAP MLA, Accuses BJP Doing It out of Frustration

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on incumbent MLA and Rithala constituency candidate Mohinder Goyal, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to violence out of frustration as they are "losing" Delhi elections.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal wrote "BJP is losing elections badly in Delhi - in frustration they have now resorted to violence. We strongly condemn the attack on our MLA Mahendra Goyal from Rithala."

Meanwhile, AAP MLA and candidate from the Rithala constituency, Mohinder Goyal was attacked during a rally after which he fell unconscious, as per the Delhi Police.

Currently, Goyal was rushed to the Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. The Delhi Police received a PCR call at around 11.15 am today after which the police team reached the spot.

Police officials said, "We had received a call that Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mahendra Goyal has been assaulted and he has fallen unconscious."

Furthermore, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack. On X, he wrote, "BJP is losing badly in Delhi and in frustration, it has resorted to violence. AAP MLA @MohinderAAP from Rithala was attacked by BJP goons. Where is the Election Commission sleeping?"

Goyal is contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, where he faces competition from BJP's Kulwant Rana and Congress' Sushant Mishra. The Rithala Assembly constituency, located in the North West Delhi district, is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Assembly.

This constituency covers various areas, including Rohini, Rithala village, Budh Vihar, and Vijay Vihar, as per the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi. AAP's Mohinder Goyal has been the incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rithala since 2015.

Goyal preceded the office by BJP's Kulwant Rana, who won the 2008 and 2013 Delhi assembly elections from the constituency. Rithala is one of the key constituencies in the North West Delhi district.

Earlier, Delhi Police had issued a notice to Goyal and his office staff to join an investigation concerning a case involving fake Aadhaar card documents, in which several Bangladeshis were arrested and fake Aadhaar cards were recovered. Goyal had dismissed the allegations as "politically motivated."

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the vote counting scheduled for February 8. (ANI)

