New Delhi, January 12: Just six hours after asking people to fund her assembly election campaign, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Atishi raised more than Rs 15 lakh through her online portal on Sunday. Atishi has set a goal of garnering Rs 40 lakh as her election campaign fund, contesting from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency. As of January 10, 5:30 PM, the party's donation page shows 278 people have donated a total of Rs 15,15,930 to her.

Earlier, Atishi turned to crowdfunding, claiming that people have donated money supporting the party's "honest politics" and that the party does not take money from businessmen. "People donated money to support Aam Admi Party's honest politics. We don't take money from big businessmen for elections. AAP government works for the common people. For my election from Kalkaji, I am launching a crowdfunding campaign for Rs 40 lakh, which I need for the election. People can donate any amount they want," Atishi told reporters here on Sunday. Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Challenges BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri To-Be CM Candidate for Public Debate.

Atishi emphasised that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has always relied on public donations to fund its election campaigns, refusing to accept money from big businessmen. She recalled how the AAP won previous elections with "small donations" from the people. Announcing the campaign on her social media account, she mentioned how being a young educated woman, she has been able to maintain a career in politics through the support of the people.

"As a young, educated woman, your belief and donations have enabled me to imagine a career in politics--a path I couldn't have walked alone. Now, as we face another election campaign, I need your support once again. Please contribute to my crowdfunding campaign," said Atishi in a post. Earlier today, party leader Reena Gupta pointed out that Atishi, who presented a budget of Rs 70,000 crore, is likely the first sitting CM in the country's history to seek crowdfunding for her election campaign.

AAP leader Reena Gupta told ANI, "Since its formation, AAP has collected funds from the public to contest elections." Meanwhile, the BJP has sharply criticised the AAP-led government, alleging widespread corruption, inefficiency in implementing welfare schemes, and a failure to address the growing pollution levels in the city. The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Highlighting Achievements of Sheila Dikshit Government.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

