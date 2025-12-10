New Delhi, December 10: Multiple schools in the national capital received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday. The schools immediately issued a notice to parents to collect their students as a precaution. The notice outlined the phased dispersal of students to closely monitor and manage the situation without causing panic among students and parents. The notice issued by The Indian School read, "Dear Parents, the school has received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school is dispersing the children. You are requested to kindly come and collect your child as per the schedule below: Nursery to Class 2: 9:30 AM, Class 3 to 5: 9:45 AM, Class 6 to 8: 9:55 AM, Class 9 and above: 10:15 AM."

At the same time, Ahlcon International School in New Delhi also received a bomb threat. It issued a similar notice to parents, advising them to coordinate with van drivers for safe, timely student pickup. The notice stated, "Dear Parent, kindly note that due to an email threat received this morning, we are arranging an early dispersal for all students (on footers/bus users/van users) at 11:30 a.m., keeping the safety of our students as our utmost priority. Parents are requested to kindly coordinate with the van drivers for timely pickup. Your patience and cooperation in this regard are highly appreciated. The competent authorities are being contacted for further instructions and clearance. From Ahlcon International school." Delhi Car Blast Accused Dr Umar Nabi Talks About Suicide Bombing, Calling It ‘Martyrdom Operation’; Video Surfaces.

Meanwhile, officials said schools in Laxmi Nagar and Sadiq Nagar received bomb threats. According to the fire department, the information was received in the morning. The police say that more than one school received the calls. An investigation is currently underway, and further details are awaited. Earlier, the students at two Delhi University colleges were evacuated after Deshbandhu College and Ramjas College received bomb threat emails last Wednesday, officials said. Police and bomb squads reached both campuses and began checking the premises. Delhi Bomb Threat: Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threat Calls In National Capital, Police and Bomb Squad Called In.

Delhi Police confirmed that the threat emails were received by both institutions around the same time. Multiple police teams, along with the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, were deployed at the sites. However, no suspicious object has been found during the searches, officials said. The Security forces have been on high alert since the Delhi blast near the Red Fort, which has killed atleast 15 people.

