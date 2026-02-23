New Delhi, February 23: Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, has reportedly received a bomb threat via email on Monday, prompting authorities to launch an investigation. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and police teams have been deployed at the school, and more details are awaited as precautionary measures continue. Earlier on Thursday, three other schools in Delhi -- CRPF Public School in Rohini, St. Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave -- also received bomb threat emails in the morning, leading to immediate evacuations and searches by multiple agencies. Police have since declared those threats a hoax.

“We received information about bomb threat e-mails sent to three schools in Dwarka and the Paschim Enclave area. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the locations as a precautionary measure. Nothing suspicious has been found as of now,” a DFS officer said. Police confirmed that bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and local police personnel were deployed to the schools shortly after the threats were reported. As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated while thorough searches were conducted. No suspicious objects were detected during initial checks, though detailed sanitisation of the campuses is ongoing. Delhi School Bomb Scare: Threat Emails Sent to Multiple Schools, Emergency Response Teams Deployed Across Capital.

Authorities also noted that the investigation into the Army Public School threat is ongoing, with cyber teams examining the emails to determine their source and authenticity. “We are also verifying whether similar threats were sent to other institutions,” a police officer added. The recent threats are part of a growing trend in Delhi-NCR. Last year, more than 500 such cases were reported, and in the last two weeks alone, at least four bomb threat emails have targeted schools in the region. Police have urged school authorities to remain vigilant and ensure that all precautionary measures are strictly followed. People’s University Bomb Threat in Bhopal: Panic Grips After Threatening Mail at University in Madhya Pradesh, Probe On (Watch Video).

Army Public School Gets Bomb Threat

#WATCH | Delhi | Bomb threat emails were received at the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharti School, Lodhi Rd. Nothing has been found yet. More details awaited: Delhi Fire Service (Outside visuals from Air Force Bal Bharti School, Lodhi Rd) pic.twitter.com/lAX2A6azYn — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2026

Further investigation into the Army Public School incident is ongoing, with authorities working to trace the origin of the email and ensure the safety of students and staff. Parents and the public have been advised to stay calm while security checks and sanitisation procedures continue.

