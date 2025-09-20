New Delhi, September 20: Several schools in various areas of Delhi received bomb threats through phone calls on Saturday morning. Among the schools that received these threats were DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated from the premises. In response to the threats, police teams and bomb disposal squads were promptly dispatched to the schools.

Additionally, one of the targeted schools, DPS Dwarka, has closed its schools today and postponed the mid-term exams, which were scheduled for the day, citing 'unavoidable circumstances.' "Dear Parents Kindly note that the school will remain closed today i.e Saturday, 20 September 2025 due to unavoidable circumstances. All school buses and private vans/ cabs are being sent back immediately. Parents are requested to kindly be there at the stops to pick up their wards. Parents of private commuters must come to pick their wards in case they have dropped them to school. Mid term Exams scheduled for the day stand postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated shortly" stated DPS Dwarka circular. Searches of the premises are currently underway. Delhi Bomb Threat: DPS Dwarka, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya and Other Schools Receive Bomb Threat Calls; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway.

Meanwhile for months, many educational institutes in various parts of the city have received bomb threats. The University College of Medical Sciences in New Delhi received a bomb threat via email on September 9. As soon as the information was received, the college premises were vacated without any panic or noise. Later, the Bomb Disposal Squad conducted a thorough check of the college premises, following which, at 1:30 pm, it was declared safe, and the bomb threat was found to be fake. Bombay High Court Recieves Bomb Threat, Staff Members Vacate Premises.

Another educational institution, the Maulana Azad Medical College and the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat also received bomb threats on the same day. According to Delhi Police, the threat received via email indicated a possible detonation at MAMC and the CM Secretariat. DCP Nidhin Valsan stated that the email sent to the dean of MAMC did not contain specific details. However, a bomb squad was later dispatched to the site.

