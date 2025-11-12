New Delhi, November 12: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file a status report on the measures taken to curb stubble burning, which contributes to the air pollution crisis in the Delhi-NCR region. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran ordered, "We direct the state of Punjab and Haryana to file a report on what steps are being taken to curb stubble burning."

An advocate in the case told the bench that while the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) GRAP-III, the situation demanded the implementation of GRAP-IV instead. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 450 in some areas, and constructions were being carried out, including within the Supreme Court premises, the counsel said. Another counsel flagged the issue of false data on air monitoring stations, stating that there is a significant problem and that the data being uploaded is inaccurate. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Chokes Under Toxic Smog As Air Quality Dips to ‘Severe’ Levels (Watch Videos).

The apex court said it will hear the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR next week. The apex court is seized of a plea filed in 1985 on air pollution, and the vexed issue of crop residue burning arose from it. Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas issued a notice to Fatehabad Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bharti, IAS, for non-compliance with directives aimed at preventing paddy stubble burning in Haryana. Punjab Records 3,284 Stubble Burning from Sept 15 to Nov 6, Haryana Witnesses 206.

In its notice dated November 10, 2025, the Commission expressed concern that despite repeated directions and review meetings, incidents of stubble burning continue to be reported from Fatehabad district. Between September 15 and November 9 this year, the district recorded 59 cases of paddy residue burning, including 48 incidents between November 1 and November 9. Of these, 28 incidents occurred on November 8 and 9 alone, indicating a sharp spike despite enforcement orders. The CAQM stated that such recurring incidents reflect inadequate supervision and poor enforcement of state action plans aimed at completely eliminating paddy stubble burning this harvest season.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)