Chandigarh [India], November 8 (ANI): During the review meeting, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) noted that between September 15 and November 6, 2025, Punjab recorded 3,284 stubble burning incidents compared to 5,041 during the same period last year, indicating marginal improvement compared to last year, a press release said.

Following CAQM's visit to Punjab under the chairpersonship of Rajesh Verma, the Commission held a high-level review meeting with the State Government of Punjab on November 7 at Chandigarh to take stock of actions taken on the ground by the concerned Departments to curb incidents of stubble burning in the region.

According to the press release by CAQM, some districts, including Muktsar and Fazilka, have even shown an increase in the number of fire counts, which is a cause of concern that requires immediate intervention by the State. The Commission observed that till September 2025, in Punjab, 4 Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) (2 TPPs of PSPCL: Lehra and Ropar; TSPL- Mansa and NPL- L&T) altogether cofired only 3.12 Lakh MT of crop residue pellets against a target of 11.83 Lakh MT for the period of 2025-26.

The Commission expressed that a lot is required to be done in Punjab to achieve the complete elimination of stubble burning. The Chairperson directed Punjab to immediately scale up efforts to comply with the Commission's directions and run a robust IEC campaign, ensure the timely availability of Crop Residue Management (CRM) machinery to utilise paddy straw, and extend necessary support for Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants and other industries utilising paddy straw. Greater on-ground enforcement and accountability mechanisms were also stressed. It was also directed to take actions against the nodal officers and other functionaries under whom a higher number of farm fires have been recorded.

CAQM undertook field visits in Punjab to assess the ground situation related to crop residue management and enforcement activities aimed towards the reduction in stubble burning incidents, the press release said.

The Commission inspected the Thermal Power Plant at Rajpura in Patiala district, the Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant at Lehragaga in Sangrur district, the on-ground in-situ management of straw through machinery and the Thermal Power Plant in Lehra Mohabbat in Bathinda district.

According to the press release by CAQM, while inspecting the Lehra Mohabbat Thermal Power Plant, the Chairperson expressed serious concern over its poor operational condition and non-compliance with prescribed emission norms and air quality standards. Chairperson, CAQM, cautioned that if immediate measures are not undertaken, the Commission may be compelled to issue closure directions to the plant. During the visit, the team witnessed stray incidents of stubble burning.

Further, taking stock of actions taken by Haryana to curb air pollution in the State, the Commission also held a detailed review meeting with the State Government of Haryana on November 7, at Chandigarh. It was highlighted that between September 15 and November 6, Haryana reported 206 farm fire incidents compared to 888 incidents during the same period in 2024.

The reduction is a result of a proactive, incentive-based, and enforcement-driven approach. Further, CAQM noted that financial incentives extended to farmers for in-situ and ex-situ management of crop residue have brought about a major behavioural shift. The Commission underscored that with concerted efforts, the incidents of farm fires can be eliminated completely.

The Commission also reviewed other key air pollution sectors in Haryana, including vehicular emissions, industrial sources, dust from construction and demolition activities, road dust, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management, etc. and directed to take necessary actions for abatement of pollution from these sources.

The Commission reiterated the importance of enhanced coordination, targeted implementation of the Action Plans, and strict enforcement of the Statutory Directions issued by the Commission for sustainable crop residue management and for ensuring clean air in the region, the press release said. (ANI)

