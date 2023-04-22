New Delhi, April 22: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a person to death and robbing him in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Saturday. According to them, the accused Pradeep Mishra is a vagabond and a drug addict. Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death by Ex-Girlfriend’s Brother, Her Lover in Shastri Park.

The victim, Varun (27), a resident of Sonia Vihar, was stabbed multiple times near Khajuri Khas Chowk on April 13 while buying fruits for his ailing sister. He died in a hospital a couple of hours later, police said. Before his death, Varun had told police that the accused called him from behind and attacked him. When he was being rushed to a hospital, his wallet was missing, a police officer said. Delhi Shocker: Man Bludgeoned to Death by Teenager for Forcing ‘Sex’, Body Found With Head Injuries on Footpath Behind Red Fort.

During the investigation, police zeroed in on Pradeep Mishra by scanning all CCTV footage in the area and was nabbed. It was revealed that five criminal cases were registered against him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. On the day of the incident, he had just Rs 150 in his pocket. Upon seeing Varun and decided to rob him. Varun resisted and even slapped Mishra, following which the accused stabbed him in the abdomen multiple times, the DCP said. When Varun fell down, Mishra took away his wallet which contained around Rs 1,200, police added.