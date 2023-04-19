Mumbai, April 19: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy allegedly killed a man in Delhi for allegedly forcing him for sex. The deceased was found with mouth and head injuries on a footpath behind the Red Fort on April 15. The incident came to light when the locals discovered the body and alerted the police. A probe was launched, and the accused teenager was arrested.

According to media reports, the deceased was identified as Shambhu. During the investigation, it was found that he had befriended the accused two months ago and was living with him. The accused boy told police the victim had been trying to have sex with him. This would often lead to a fight between the two. Gurugram Shocker: Woman Alleges Husband of Unnatural Sex on Nuptial Night, Harassment Over Dowry; Seven of Accused’s Family Booked.

What Happened on Day of Incident?

On the intervening night of April 14 and 15, the man again tried to initiate a conversation with the minor boy and compelled him to have unnatural sex. A quarrel took place between them over this. One thing led to another, and the juvenile killed the man with a heavy object on the head. Mumbai: Woman Alleges Being Forced Into Unnatural Sex, Subjected to Domestic Violence Over Dowry Demand; Court Orders Husband To Pay Rs 50,000 Monthly Maintenance.

After discovering the dead body, the cops started an investigation and arrested the accused based on the statements of the eyewitnesses. The teenager confessed to the crime during interrogation. He told the police he had left his home in Bihar two years ago and wanted to go to Mumbai to work in the film industry. However, he met Shambhu at the Old Delhi Railway Station and started living with him ever since.

