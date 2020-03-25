Delhi Violence Victims Sheltered at Idgah Camp Asked to Vacate Following Covid19

By Joymala BagchiNew Delhi[India], Mar 25 (ANI): The Delhi violence victims at the Idgah relief camp in Mustafabad are unaware where they should go after they have been asked to vacate the premises in the wake of Delhi lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Haroon, 33 Years old, who was a resident of Shiv Vihar before he started staying in Idgah Camp in Mustafabad said, "We have been asked to move from Idgah camp as Delhi is under lockdown due to Coronavirus and we also agree that we should maintain distance however our only problem is we don't know where to go. We have been looted, our houses were burnt. Also here many of our identity documents, bank passbooks were either lost or burnt. No one wants to die but tell me where shall I go? Where shall we go?"Another resident of the Idgah camp Sufia said, "Delhi Waqf Board have asked to leave this place and go to our respective homes but do not they why we are here? Are we staying here by choice? They must tell us where we shall go in such a critical situation. First riots then Covid19, we are at a total loss now."After they were asked to vacate the camp many staying at the camp went to look for the rented house however all of them were turned down following Coronavirus fear.Idgah Mustafabad relief camp was set up on March 2 by Delhi government and the Waqf Board after violence in Delhi broke out which displaced the local residents in huge numbers.With worrisome hygiene and sanitation issues, people sheltered at Idgah camp complained about the shortage of water. Moreover, during rain, the camp's dilapidated condition went from bad to worse with soaked beds and muddy water throughout the camp.The camp has the strength to accommodate around 1000 people of which currently around 300 are staying there comprising of men, women, senior citizens, and children.Among these many are yet to receive the compensation offered by the Delhi government to the riot victims.People staying at the camp also complained that authority has removed most of the tents. There are altogether eight to nine tents divided between men and under which people have taken shelters.Khaleel Mohammad, 48 told, "Government is instructing each and everyone to stay at home but the irony is we don't have a home to lock us into please tell me where shall we go? Where my four children and wife go?" Delhi government announced lockdown from March 23 till March 31 after adopting strict social distancing and isolation measures to contain the spread of COVID19 in NCR of Delhi.In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, as many as 20 states and union territories have undergone complete lockdown.With riot-hit, these victims on one hand and coronavirus pandemic on other people staying in Idgah camp are still unknown of their future be it compensation or safety.According to the Ministry of Health and family welfare to date, 519 positive cases have been reported with nine deaths in India.(ANI)

