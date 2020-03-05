Delimitation Exercise to Be Conducted Soon: Nagaland CM

Kohima, Mar 5 (PTI) The delimitation exercise of the 60 seats of the Nagaland assembly will be conducted soon, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said on Thursday.

Nagaland was asked by the Centre in 2002 to conduct the delimitation exercise, but it was rejected by the state government, citing "faulty and unrealistic" projection of population in Census 2001, Rio said.

Following the 2011 Census, which showed negative decadal growth, the central government once again directed the state to conduct the exercise.

It will be a very difficult exercise as it has to rational, based on the population, Rio said, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called him, asking to go ahead with the delimitation process.

The chief minister was speaking at the 45th general conference of the Nagaland Civil Service Association (NCSA) at RCEMPA Jotsoma on the outskirts of the state capital.

He said the state cabinet was of the view that since the talks over the Naga political issue was in a very advanced stage, the exercise should have been deferred.

Rio said that Shah told him that the state must do what is required to be done.

The chief minister asked the officers to mentally prepare themselves to conduct the census and the delimitation exercises.

