Demi Lovato to Host New Talk Show

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 7 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato has signed to host a talk show titled 'Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato' for the upcoming short-form digital service Quibi.According to Variety, the ten-episode show will feature some candid and unfiltered conversations between the singer and guests.'Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato' will explore topics such as sex, gender identity, social media, relationships, body positivity, and wellness. In a statement, Demi said: "I have always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation.""We are excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests while finding room for laughter and learning," she added.The show is executive produced by the singer, Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, and Scott Manson, JD Roth and Adam Greener. (ANI)

