Dharmendra Pradhan Interacts with Organisations of Odia Society on Akshaya Tritiya

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday spoke to several organisations of Odia society on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya via video-conferencing.The Union Minister was accompanied by his wife Mridula Pradhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day invoked the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya' to point out the significance of "power of giving" amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis being faced by the country. He also called on people to help others during "this time of crisis".This year's Akshaya Tritiya has been different as all jewellery shops were shut due to lockdown. The national lockdown, which was slated to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)