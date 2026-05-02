Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico

The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium is set to host the most anticipated fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) on 2 May. Fans can look forward to a full game as meteorological reports indicate ideal conditions for cricket, with negligible chances of rain interfering in the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 EL Clasico match. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma’s Pre-Match Meetup Goes Viral Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico (Watch Video).

Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast

Forecasts for Saturday evening in Chennai suggest a typically warm and sticky atmosphere. Daytime temperatures are expected to peak at 35°C, dropping slightly to 29°C during the match hours. However, the high humidity levels, projected to hover between 68 percent and 76 percent, will make it feel considerably warmer for the players on the field.

Skies are predicted to remain mostly clear throughout the evening. Wind speeds from the south are expected to reach 16 mph, which may offer slight relief to the fielders but is unlikely to significantly impact the flight of the ball. MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya’s Heartfelt Embrace Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico Goes Viral (Watch Video).

While rain is not a concern, the 'dew factor' is expected to play a massive role in the tactical decisions at the toss. With the humidity rising as the night progresses, the outfield at Chepauk is likely to become damp during the second innings.

This typically makes the ball harder to grip for spinners and can turn the pitch into a batter's paradise for the side chasing. Consequently, team captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya will likely lean towards bowling first to avoid the disadvantage of defending a total with a wet ball. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav Share Historic Frame Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico (Watch Video).

Chennai Weather Live

Pitch and Match Context

The surface at the 'Chepauk' has shown a trend of being a high-scoring ground this season, with an average score of 192 runs in the last five matches. Despite the historical reputation of the venue favouring spin, pace bowlers have been surprisingly effective in 2026, accounting for a majority of the wickets taken.

Both teams enter this 'El Clasico' in desperate need of points. Mumbai Indians currently sit in ninth place, while Chennai occupies the sixth spot. With stars like Sanju Samson and Ryan Rickelton in peak form, the weather provides a perfect stage for a high-octane encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).