Bank Holiday Today, May 2, 2026? Check If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday

Banks across India will remain open and fully functional on Saturday, May 2, 2026, as the day is not listed as an official bank holiday. While May 1 is observed as Labour Day in several states, May 2 falls on a working Saturday, allowing customers to carry out regular banking activities without disruption.

As per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, banks operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month. Since May 2, 2026, is the first Saturday, all public and private sector banks will be open for business during normal working hours.

Customers can access a full range of services at bank branches, including cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque clearance, and account-related assistance. Digital transactions such as NEFT and RTGS will also be processed as usual, ensuring seamless fund transfers throughout the day. Additionally, online banking platforms, mobile apps, UPI services, and ATMs will continue to function without interruption. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar May 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details.

This working Saturday offers an important window for customers to complete pending banking tasks ahead of the weekend. It is worth noting that Sunday, May 3, 2026, will be a regular weekly bank holiday across the country, meaning physical branches will remain closed on that day. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

For individuals planning financial transactions or branch visits, May 2 provides a convenient opportunity before the Sunday closure. However, customers are still advised to check with their local bank branch for specific working hours, as timings may vary slightly depending on the region or institution.

Overall, there is no bank holiday on May 2, 2026, and all essential banking services will operate normally across India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).