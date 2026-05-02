Mobile Phone Siren Test on May 2: If Your Phone Gets an ‘Disaster Alert’ Today, Here’s What It Means

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The Government of India is conducting a comprehensive nationwide test of its new mobile-based disaster communication system today, May 2. Orchestrated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the exercise involves sending simultaneous emergency alerts to millions of mobile phones across the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia are scheduled to officially launch the indigenous system today, marking a significant step in the nation’s emergency preparedness.

National Rollout of the SACHET System

The initiative, titled SACHET (National Disaster Alert Portal), has been developed to provide near-instantaneous warnings to citizens during critical events. While the system has previously undergone localised trials in metropolitan hubs like Delhi-NCR, today's exercise represents a massive scale-up across all 36 States and Union Territories. DoT Disaster Alert Test: Government Trials Mobile Warning System, Public Asked To Ignore Messages.

The NDMA has issued advisories through SMS prior to the test, clarifying that the "Cell Broadcast Alert" appearing on handsets is purely for diagnostic purposes. The government has explicitly urged the public not to panic, stating that no action is required from mobile users upon receiving the test signal.

The Technology: How Cell Broadcast Works

Unlike traditional SMS, which can face delays during network congestion, the new system utilises Cell Broadcast (CB) technology. Developed indigenously by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), this technology allows for:

Geo-Targeted Precision: Alerts are only sent to devices within specific geographic areas where a threat is imminent.

Alerts are only sent to devices within specific geographic areas where a threat is imminent. Simultaneous Delivery: Thousands of devices in a designated zone receive the alert at the same second.

Thousands of devices in a designated zone receive the alert at the same second. Audio Visual Warnings: A distinct, loud siren sounds alongside a flashing text message to ensure immediate attention, even if the phone is in silent mode.

Strengthening Disaster Preparedness

The system is built on the "Common Alerting Protocol" (CAP), a global standard recommended by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). By integrating these alerts directly into mobile infrastructure, the government aims to mitigate the loss of life and property during natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, and cyclones, as well as man-made emergencies like industrial gas leaks. To date, the government has already disseminated over 134 billion SMS-based alerts in more than 19 Indian languages. Today's introduction of the Cell Broadcast layer is expected to significantly reduce response times during life-threatening scenarios. Are You Getting Calls Claiming to Be From DoT or TRAI Warning of Mobile Number Suspension? PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim, Says Calls Not From Government Authorities.

What To Expect During the Test

Citizens in capital cities and major urban centres may receive a notification reading: "India launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. This is a test message". The message will be transmitted in English, Hindi, and various regional languages depending on the user's location. Authorities reiterate that the exercise is a critical health check of the national infrastructure and should not be mistaken for a real emergency.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Newspoint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 07:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).