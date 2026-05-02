Gold Rate Today, May 2, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India registered a marginal decline on Saturday, May 2, as domestic demand stabilised following a period of high volatility. According to data from Good Returns, the retail price for 24-karat gold stands at INR 15,037 per gram and INR 1,50,370 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold - preferred for jewellery - is priced at INR 13,784 per gram and INR 1,37,840 per 10 grams. This represents a slight dip of INR 10 per gram from yesterday's closing rates, reflecting a steadying trend after recent safe-haven buying driven by geopolitical tensions.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, May 02, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, May 1, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates on May 2

Prices continue to vary across major Indian metropolitan areas due to local levies, transportation costs, and varying jeweller margins. Below are the retail rates for 10 grams of gold:

Gold Rate Today, May 2, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,37,990 INR 1,50,420 Mumbai INR 1,37,840 INR 1,50,370 Chennai INR 1,39,190 INR 1,51,850 Ahmedabad INR 1,37,890 INR 1,50,420 Kolkata INR 1,37,840 INR 1,50,370 Bengaluru INR 1,37,840 INR 1,50,370 Hyderabad INR 1,37,840 INR 1,50,370 Jaipur INR 1,37,990 INR 1,50,420 Pune INR 1,37,840 INR 1,50,370 Noida INR 1,37,990 INR 1,50,420 Gurugram INR 1,37,990 INR 1,50,420 Ghaziabad INR 1,37,990 INR 1,50,420 Lucknow INR 1,37,990 INR 1,50,420 Bhopal INR 1,37,890 INR 1,50,420 Jodhpur INR 1,38,290* INR 1,50,850* Srinagar INR 1,38,380* INR 1,50,940*

Silver Prices and Industrial Demand

Silver prices remain elevated but relatively flat compared to the previous session. In major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, silver is trading at approximately INR 2,55,100 per kilogram. In South Indian markets like Chennai and Hyderabad, prices remain slightly higher, hovering near INR 2,65,000 per kilogram. The white metal has seen substantial growth over the last month, gaining nearly 3.7 per cent due to sustained industrial demand and its role as an inflation hedge.

Market Dynamics and Global Influence

The current stabilisation in domestic bullion follows a significant period of safe-haven demand. Analysts suggest that while the formal termination of active hostilities between the US and Iran has eased immediate panic, inflation concerns and fluctuations in crude oil prices (currently near USD 108 per barrel) keep the floor for precious metals high. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 2026 delivery were last seen holding the INR 1,51,300 level, while the US Dollar-to-INR exchange rate (trading at INR 95) continues to influence the cost of imported gold. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 1, 2026.

Consumer Outlook

For retail buyers, today’s minor price correction offers a brief pause in what has been a record-breaking year for gold. However, experts at Good Returns remind consumers that the prices listed above are indicative and do not include the 3% Goods and Services Tax (GST), making charges, or other local cess that will be applied at the point of purchase.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).