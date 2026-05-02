Mumbai Water Cut: Parts of South and Central Mumbai To Face 30-Hour Water Supply Disruption on May 5-6; Check List of Affected Areas

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Mumbai, May 2: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has scheduled a 30-hour water supply disruption across several parts of South and Central Mumbai beginning Tuesday, May 5. The shutdown is required to facilitate the commissioning of a new 1,800-mm diameter water tunnel connecting Amar Mahal to Wadala. Civic officials have urged residents in the affected wards to store adequate water in advance and use supplies judiciously during the maintenance period.

Water Supply Shutdown Timeline and Scope

The water cut is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 5, and is expected to conclude by 4:00 PM on Wednesday, May 6. While several areas will face a total suspension of service, other neighbourhoods may experience low-pressure supply as engineers work to integrate the new infrastructure. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces 30-Hour Water Shutdown Across City for Tunnel Works, Check Dates and Lift of Affected Areas.

The primary work involves connecting the new tunnel from Hedgewar Udyan in Amar Mahal to major distribution points, including the Pratiksha Nagar, Parel, Trombay, and Turbhe reservoirs. To complete these connections, the BMC must temporarily shut down the existing 1,800-mm Turbhe High Level and 1,200-mm Turbhe Low Level channels.

Ward Key Localities Affected F/North Pratiksha Nagar, Wadala Truck Terminus, New Cuffe Parade, Sion (East & West) F/South Parel, Sewri, Ambedkar Marg, Dadasaheb Phalke Marg, Jerbai Wadia Road L Ward Kurla (East & West), Nehru Nagar, Chunabhatti, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus M/East Govandi, Mankhurd, Deonar, Vashi Naka, Shivaji Nagar, Bainganwadi M/West Chembur, Tilak Nagar, Pestom Sagar, Sahakar Nagar, Shell Colony N Ward Ghatkopar (East & West), Vidyavihar, Pant Nagar, Vikhroli Village

Affected Wards and Neighbourhoods Due to Water Cut

The disruption will impact six major municipal wards. According to the BMC's schedule, different areas will experience the brunt of the cut at varying times:

F/North (Matunga, Sion, Wadala): Areas including Pratiksha Nagar, Wadala Truck Terminus, and Sion will face shutdowns or low pressure, primarily on May 6.

Areas including Pratiksha Nagar, Wadala Truck Terminus, and Sion will face shutdowns or low pressure, primarily on May 6. M/West & N Wards (Chembur, Ghatkopar): These areas will see a full shutdown on May 5, transitioning to low-pressure supply on May 6.

These areas will see a full shutdown on May 5, transitioning to low-pressure supply on May 6. F/South, L, and M/East Wards: Parel, Sewri, Kurla, and Govandi will be predominantly affected on May 6. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 10% Water Supply Shutdown in City Starting May 15; Here’s Why.

Project Background and Summer Preparation

This infrastructure upgrade is part of the BMC's broader Water Supply Project aimed at modernising Mumbai's ageing distribution network. The new tunnel is designed to improve long-term supply reliability and reduce leakages in high-demand urban zones. The timing of the work coincides with a broader 10 per cent city-wide water cut set to begin on May 15. That separate measure, announced by BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, is a precautionary step due to receding lake levels and the El Niño effect, ensuring that the city’s current water stocks last until the arrival of the monsoon in late June.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 07:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).