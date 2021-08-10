Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has headed to Prayagraj to join Ayushmann Khurrana for shooting the second schedule of their upcoming film Doctor G, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Taking to her Instagram Story, Rakul shared a selfie of herself from the airport. Alongside the snap, she wrote, "Aankho me excitement (excitement in eyes), Prayagraj here I come, #doctorG." Choona: Namit Das Opens Up About His Upcoming Netflix's Heist Comedy Series.

On a related note, Ayushmann who will play the lead role in 'Doctor G', flew to Prayagraj on August 6, for the second leg of the film. Speaking about 'Doctor G', the upcoming movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute. The film will also star Shefali Shah in a pivotal role.

While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film. Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'.

Check Out Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Story Below

Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The film has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. In December, Ayushmann had announced the film with a photo of himself posing with the script of the movie. Apart from 'Doctor G', Rakul will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's 'MayDay', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Rakul will play the role of a pilot in 'MayDay', which is slated to release on April 29, 2022. Rakul also has another movie titled 'Thank God', co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, in the pipeline.

