This year, there have been some really sizzling kisses in Bollywood, and some really okayish ones (thankfully, not many cringe ones). Some onscreen kisses didn't really live up to our expectations, like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first onscreen kiss in Brahmastra failed to bring the required passion, because of the movie's failure to ignite good chemistry between them (despite them being a real-life couple). But at the same time, Ranbir Kapoor did make it to this list for another onscreen kiss, albeit in a movie that only made a small fraction of what Brahmastra had made at the box office. Hottest Kisses in Malayalam Films 2022: From Bheeshma Parvam to Holy Wound, 9 Lip-Locks That Scorched The Screens This Year!

In this special year-ender feature, we look at seven onscreen kisses in Bollywood in 2022 that we felt sizzled the most among the rest!

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan (Photo Credit: Dharma Productions)

Gehraiyaan, inspired very much by Woody Allen's Matchpoint, has quite a few hot kissing scenes, mostly between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Out of them, our favourite is the one where they make out while sitting on the floor at the beginning of the "Doobey" song.

Also check out more of their kisses in the same song:

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in Jersey (Photo Credits: Allu Entertainment)

The remake of the Telugu film by the same name might have flopped at the box office, but there is no denying that Jersey isn't a bad movie. One of its highlights is the beautiful chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, and their passionate makeout scene before the hero's match - similar to Nani and Shraddha Srinath's scene in the OG - is too hot to handle.

Watch the Trailer below:

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Photo Credits: YRF)

A continual desire for the film's protagonist, played by Ranveer Singh, is that he hasn't kissed his demure wife on the lips, even though they have a kid together and another is on the way. Well, that desire of his finally happens when his wife is about to deliver, and to bear that pain, she kisses her husband hard!

Watch the Trailer:

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Photo Credits: T-Series)

Kartik and Kiara's chemistry in one of Bollywood's biggest hits of the year was too cute, and their first kiss had this quite playful, flirty tone that also makes it quite hot! Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger – 10 Bollywood Biggies That Left Us Utterly Disappointed!

Watch the Trailer:

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera (Photo Credits: YRF)

Told you, Mr Kapoor is making this list. And he does so, thanks to the sizzlingly hot lovemaking sequence with Vaani Kapoor, looking at her most hottest, in the Shamshera song "Fitoor".

Watch the Song Below:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet in Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet in Doctor G (Photo Credits: Junglee Pictures)

Ayushmann Khurrana is like a new-gen SRK, in the way he strikes an amazing chemistry with the actresses (and in case of Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, even a male actor) in his films. The same goes for his pairing with Rakul Preet in this social entertainer, and their kiss in the film is quite sweet and sexy!

Watch the Trailer:

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in Freddy

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in Freddy (Photo Credits: Disney+ Hotstar)

The dark thriller Freddy has a couple of kissing scenes between Kartik and Alaya, but nothing generates the kind of heat their first kiss in the theatre hall generates. What say?

Watch the Trailer:

So which of these is your favourite onscreen kiss from Bollywood this year? Also let us know in the comments section if we missed out on any of your fave kisses from Bollywood in 2022.

