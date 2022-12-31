Year 2022 had seen some really wonderful performances from the actors, even if many of the Bollywood movies ended up disappointing us. And as the year comes to close, it is time for me to do the difficult task of sieving through many of them and choosing the 10 best from them. From Alia Bhatt who gave us two brilliant performances this year to Sheeba Chaddha who proves again and again that she is an absolute scene-stealer, these below actresses won our hearts with their fabulous acting in 2022. Best Films of 2022: From Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero, 10 Hindi Films That Impressed Us the Most This Year!

Of course, some of my 'choices' may not align with your favourites, or being a mere mortal, I could have ignored some good acting though sheer oversight. You are welcome to correct me in the comments section below, if that's the case. So without further ado, here's my pick of best actresses (in no particular order) from Hindi Cinema in 2022.

Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan (Photo Credits: Dharma Productions)

Gehraiyaan might be quite a mixed bag of a movie, but there is no denying that Deepika Padukone has put up a fine performance as a troubled woman who puts herself in a forbidden affair to cope with the frustrations of her domestic life and her professional life. Her emotional scenes, especially the one with Naseeruddin Shah near the third act, has the actress on her best performance mode.

Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do and Govinda Naam Mera

Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do and Govinda Naam Mera (Photo Credits: Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions)

Bhumi Pednekar had a good year as an actress starting with Badhaai Do, taking on an unconventional role and getting a good payoff of it. The best scene is where she breaks down in front of her father. At the other end of spectrum in terms of tone is her 'vamp' act in Govinda Naam Mera, where Bhumi shows she has quite the awesome comic chops to steal the show.

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings (Photo Credits: SLB Films and Red Chillies Entertainment)

Alia Bhatt had a great year in 2022 both professionally and personally. Career-wise, she was part of two blockbusters in RRR and Brahmastra, though less said about her less-effectual role in former and miscast role in latter, the better. Instead, let talk about her two outstanding performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she was both massy and classy in one of her finest performances. And in her own home production, Darlings, she delivers a perfect blend of vulnerability and bravado, not to mention, nailing that accent.

Shefali Shah in Jalsa and Darlings

Shefali Shah in Jalsa and Darlings (Photo Credits: Amazon Prime Video and Red Chillies Entertainment)

Alia Bhatt's Darlings co-star was not only incredible in that film, but also wonderful in Jalsa as the embittered domestic help seeking justice for her daughter. In Darlings, she once again plays a protective mother, a former domestic abuse victim herself, and Shah imbues a kind of confidence and sprinkling of mischief into the act, that it is hard not to have a crush on her.

Nimrat Kaur in Dasvi

Nimrat Kaur in Dasvi (Photo Credits: Maddock Films)

How good was Nimrat Kaur in Dasvi? Veering away from her usual serious roles, Nimrat quite stole the show as the Rabri Devi-standin in the political comedy as the housewife who enjoys her freedom and power after becoming the CM following her husband's arrest. Please give her more such light-hearted roles!

Neetu Kapoor in Jugjugg Jeeyo

Neetu Kapoor in Jugjugg Jeeyo (Photo Credits: Dharma Productions)

Neetu Kapoor brings her experience and versatility to good display in Jugjugg Jeeyo. She particularly shines in the second half of the film, and the lakeside sequence with Kiara Advani is one of the best-acted scenes of the year. Best Actors of 2022: Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and More - Check Out 10 Actors Who Won Our Hearts With Their Performances This Year!

Huma Qureshi in Monica, O My Darling

Huma Qureshi in Monica, O My Darling (Photo Credits: Netflix)

The one complaint I have about Huma Qureshi's performance in this Vasan Bala black comedy is how short her screentime is. But whenever she is on screen, it is hard - just like the other characters in the film - not to take our eyes off Huma. She nails her 'gold-digger' act spot on, bring in a sultry blend of oomph, mystery and confidence, and seducing our hearts in the process.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha (Photo Credits: Aamir Khan Films)

Laal Singh Chaddha might have been a disappointment, but you cannot say the same about Kareena Kapoor's performance in the movie. Playing Rupa, Laal's childhood friend cum love interest, Kareena has the advantage of getting a better-written character compared to Robin Wright's character in Forrest Gump, and the actress does complete justice to her tragic character. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: From Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra to Akshay Kumar in An Action Hero, 7 Bollywood Cameos That Left Us Pleasantly Surprised!

Tripti Dimri in Qala

Tripti Dimri in Qala (Photo Credits: Clean Slate FIlms)

Speaking of tragic performances, Tripti Dimri's troubled act in this Netflix drama aces that list. The underrated Laila Majnu actress Tripti Dimri delivers a powerhouse performance and makes us thoroughly invested in Qala's turbulent life, even when the slow pacing does the film in.

Sheeba Chaddha in Badhaai Do and Doctor G

Sheeba Chaddha in Badhaai Do and Doctor G (Photo Credits: Junglee Pictures)

Sheeba Chaddha is that tadka that makes every daal tastes so good, just put her in any movie and she is bound to be one of the best things about it. While she had a fairly good year in 2022, her standout performances were as the zoned out mother in Badhaai Do, and the Insta-obsessed mom in Doctor G. Also special mention to her hilarious cameo in Phone Bhoot!

Honourable Mentions: Janhvi Kapoor in Mili, Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,

Taapsee Pannu in Looop Lapeta, Seema Pahwa in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanya Malhotra in Love Hostel, Vidya Balan in Jalsa, Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thar, Andrea Kevichüsa in Anek, Kiara Advani in Jugjugg Jeeyo, Mona Singh in LSC, Simone Singh in Maja Ma, Radhika Apte in Monica, O My Darling, Kajol in Salaam Venky

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2022 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).