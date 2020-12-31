Media personality and internist Dr Drew announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The television and podcast host, whose full name is Dr. Drew Pinsky, posted a picture on Instagram of his wife, Susan Pinsky, standing next to him as he rested in bed. "Cheers to the New Year with some Hydralyte for Covid-19. Drew tested positve [sic] day 4 and @firstladyoflove is negative," he wrote. The Morning Show Season 2: Filming of Jennifer Aniston’s Show Halts After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

"Drew is home, under survelliance [sic] and fever is down. Thanks, Dr Zelenko, Dr Yo and Dr Jeff for the superior care and advice. Drew is feeling better and will hopefully [sic] get well soon." In later Instagram posts, Pinsky said he had passed through the viral phase of the virus and described, "I'm in this inflammatory phase of the illness where I've got a lot of inflammation in my lungs and neurologically been sort of out of it and I've been Decadron to good effect, under the care of my doctor." Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19, Gives Health Update to Fans

He added, "I look forward to the immunity on the other side of this." According to The Hollywood Reporter, in April, Pinsky apologised for comments that compared coronavirus to influenza, saying that comparison was "wrong." He wrote on Twitter that month that his previous comments were "incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that. And we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that."

Check Out Dr Drew Pinsky's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Drew Pinsky (@drdrewpinsky)

As per The Hollywood Reporter, on Twitter on Wednesday, 'Dr Drew' trended as users also resurfaced comments in March where Pinsky called coronavirus a "press-induced panic." In a video posted Wednesday, Pinsky addressed the tweets, saying, "I understand there's a lot of something going on Twitter. I'm going to be ignoring that because I don't know what the action's all about."

