West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who is also a singer, has collaborated with other artists Ankit Tiwari, RaOol, Ash King, Nakash Aziz, and Ruel Dausan Varindani for a new party song titled 'Dum Laga Le Bum Hila'. Composed by RaOol, the new song was unveiled on Thursday morning. " I'm happy to be a part of a track which I believe will bring so much joy and happiness to the audience!! I remember hearing it for the first time and I said to RaOol I want to be on this track, let's do it! Now it's time for our fans to enjoy," Bravo said. MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo Releases ‘Helicopter 7’ Song As He Pays Tribute to the CSK Captain (Watch Video).

The music video of 'Dum Laga Le Bum Hila' was shot in Goa, London and Trinidad. Ankit Tiwari also expressed his happiness about getting an opportunity to work with artists from different parts of the world. "It's crucial for every artist to diversify. Dwayne Bravo’s ‘We Not Giving Up’ Song Will Give You a Boost Amid The Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

Watch Dum Laga Ke Bum Hila Music Video Below:

When RaOol played the song I loved it and knew it was such a unique experience for me. It allowed me to explore my range and I had a brilliant time working on it. It's a fun energetic number and I hope the audience loves it," he added.

